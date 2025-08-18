Lee Financial Co Purchases 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $330.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.59 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

