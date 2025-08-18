Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Invests $208,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 578,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VEA opened at $58.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

