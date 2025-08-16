Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,315 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Donaldson worth $101,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

