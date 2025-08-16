American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 371,391 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.70% of Coterra Energy worth $153,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,877,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.