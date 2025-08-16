Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.06% of Enersys worth $110,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enersys by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enersys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Enersys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $98.36 on Friday. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46.

Enersys Increases Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Enersys’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Enersys

In other news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Profile



EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.



