Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 646.8% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 941,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,349,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9%
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.