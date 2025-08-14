Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1,349.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,218 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:C opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

