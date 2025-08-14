IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $663.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $722.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,650,885.78. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,770 shares of company stock worth $33,796,794. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.