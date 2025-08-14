E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $521.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.23. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

