International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 126,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 76,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

