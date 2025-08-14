Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Buys 1,300 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0%

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.20 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

