Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $76,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of TDG opened at $1,426.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,505.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,412.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Transdigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
