Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $76,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,426.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,505.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,412.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.