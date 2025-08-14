Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 35,464 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,422,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,090,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 404,241 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in RadNet by 7,219.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 389,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 383,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in RadNet by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.96 and a beta of 1.43. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.