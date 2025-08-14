Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 13th

CSX, Canadian National Railway, Raymond James Financial, Celsius, and Cenovus Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing ownership shares in companies that are incorporated in Canada and typically listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). When you buy a Canadian stock, you gain a proportional claim on the company’s assets and earnings, as well as voting rights at shareholder meetings. Investors often include Canadian stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to sectors like natural resources, financial services, and technology that are prominent in Canada’s economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,325,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,962,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.80. 1,159,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

NYSE:RJF traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.99. 602,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial has a twelve month low of $111.95 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $150.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. 1,652,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,274,470. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.97.

