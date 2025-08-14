Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,739 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

