Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,034,000 after acquiring an additional 838,954 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $269.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The company has a market cap of $285.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.15.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

