Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $77.89 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 381,401 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $77,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $470.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

