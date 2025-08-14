Promising Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – August 13th

Airbnb, Carnival, and Apollo Global Management are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in the leisure and hospitality sector—such as hotels and resorts, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, sports venues and entertainment providers—whose revenues depend largely on consumer discretionary spending, tourism and recreation trends. Because demand for travel, dining, entertainment and recreational activities tends to fluctuate with economic cycles and consumer confidence, leisure stocks are generally considered cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.57. 3,266,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,034. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 10,726,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,932,354. Carnival has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.70.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.86. 2,275,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,515. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

