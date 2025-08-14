Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $20.59 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 108.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $269.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

