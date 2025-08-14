Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,110 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.