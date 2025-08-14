OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $413.67 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $193.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

