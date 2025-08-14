Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 130,264 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,264 shares during the quarter. Aercap comprises about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $218,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Aercap Stock Down 0.0%

Aercap stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.