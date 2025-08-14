National Pension Service Has $138.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,911 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $138,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

