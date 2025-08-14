Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,727,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 225,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kintavar Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.89.

About Kintavar Exploration

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

