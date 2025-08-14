Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $10.61 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 208,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.76.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

