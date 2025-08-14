Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Trimmed by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 79.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 152.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 587,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Copart by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,715,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,068,000 after purchasing an additional 157,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

