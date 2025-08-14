Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,147 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $522.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

