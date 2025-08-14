Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stryker by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $378.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $328.24 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

