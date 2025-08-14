269,945 Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 269,945 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $35,225,000. SEA makes up about 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SEA by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Up 0.2%

SE opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $181.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 price objective (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

