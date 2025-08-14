Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 349,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in AON by 60.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.69.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $370.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.