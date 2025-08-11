Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

