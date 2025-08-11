JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,845,477 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,520,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $862,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,524 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

