Maia Wealth LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Maia Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,714,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,310,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.86 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.