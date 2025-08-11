Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,013 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $24,479,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 71,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.