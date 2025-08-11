PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.