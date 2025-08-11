Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51,396 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $73,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $377.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $322.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.17 and a 200-day moving average of $379.98. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

