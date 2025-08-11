Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 194,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 143,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $241.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.53. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

