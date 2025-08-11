Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $128,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 513,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

