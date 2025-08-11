Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

