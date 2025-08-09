T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,791,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,764,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,591,012. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $244.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.