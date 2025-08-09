Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $273.71 and last traded at $276.39, with a volume of 2485009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 126.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,773,000 after buying an additional 1,152,440 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 133,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,759,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

