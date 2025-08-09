Avant Capital LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 3.5% of Avant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

