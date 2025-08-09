BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BHP Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,878,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

