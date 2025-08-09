Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,233,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $437.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.55.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Bank of America began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

