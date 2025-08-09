Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,001 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 139.2% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.46. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $144.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

