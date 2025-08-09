Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.2% of Avant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.