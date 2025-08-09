Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,726 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Okta worth $54,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Okta by 325.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after buying an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $189,915,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 2,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,693,000 after buying an additional 1,699,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after buying an additional 1,572,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Arete began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

OKTA opened at $91.55 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.32, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

