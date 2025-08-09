Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,683,377 Shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683,377 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $224,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 286.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. Fortis has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

