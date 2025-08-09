Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,234 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Nutrien worth $58,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after buying an additional 1,412,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 854,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after buying an additional 721,935 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nutrien by 789.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 659,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 585,002 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,179,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,645,000 after buying an additional 563,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

