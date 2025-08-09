The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,434 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $92,502,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

